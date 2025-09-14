Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959897https://zeenews.india.com/india/opposition-criticizes-bjp-as-india-prepares-to-face-off-against-pakistan-in-asia-cup-t20-match-2959897.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN ASIA CUP T20 MATCH

Opposition Criticizes BJP As India Prepares To Face Off Against Pakistan In Asia Cup T20 Match

Several opposition leaders have slammed the government for allowing the fixture to proceed just months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Opposition Criticizes BJP As India Prepares To Face Off Against Pakistan In Asia Cup T20 MatchShiv Sena (UBT) Stages Protest in Jammu Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match. (Photo: ANI)

Political tensions are running high in India as the Men in Blue prepare to face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai.

Several opposition leaders have slammed the government for allowing the fixture to proceed just months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians.

Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BCCI president Jay Shah over the decision to play the match amid such sensitive circumstances.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK