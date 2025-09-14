Opposition Criticizes BJP As India Prepares To Face Off Against Pakistan In Asia Cup T20 Match

Political tensions are running high in India as the Men in Blue prepare to face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai.

Several opposition leaders have slammed the government for allowing the fixture to proceed just months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians.

Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BCCI president Jay Shah over the decision to play the match amid such sensitive circumstances.