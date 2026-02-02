Opposition defends, BJP counters: How MPs reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges on Monday during the Budget Session after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from a magazine article that cited excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, triggering strong objections and rukurs.

Rahul Gandhi challenged the Centre over its resistance to his remarks, questioning why the government was “so scared” of the content he was citing.

During the motion of thanks on the President's Address, the Leader of the Opposition said, "What does it contain that is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on."

MP’s Reaction

Reacting to Lok Sabha LoP’s statement inside the Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "...It should be from a published source, either from a book or a magazine. This is an excerpt from the book and it has been published. There is no unauthenticated source in this...What is the problem then?... Why are they scared?..."

BJP MP Dilip Saikia strongly countered the Opposition’s claims and said that the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi had no connection with the President’s address. “..Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead and spread confusion in the nation...He was lowering the morale of the army and raising questions on the security of the nation," Saikia told ANI.

