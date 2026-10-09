/'President did not deny 'vote chori' allegations, asked for evidence': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that votes were being stolen across the country and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in what he described as a conspiracy to undermine Indian democracy. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi said the President did not deny the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities. He said the Opposition had submitted a memorandum alleging a conspiracy to undermine India's democratic system.