/'President did not deny 'vote chori' allegations, asked for evidence': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that votes were being stolen across the country and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in what he described as a conspiracy to undermine Indian democracy. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi said the President did not deny the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities. He said the Opposition had submitted a memorandum alleging a conspiracy to undermine India's democratic system.
"I expected the President of India to deny that 'vote chori' was taking place. I expected her to say that India has a free and fair electoral system. I was shocked and stunned that the President of India accepted what we said," Rahul Gandhi said.
He further claimed that the President had asked the Opposition to provide evidence supporting its allegations of 'election chori'. Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition was prepared to present the evidence it had collected to the President.
"The evidence of 'election chori' is known to the entire country. State after state has been stolen. The 2024 election was stolen, and yet the President wants us to submit proof to her," he said.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "architect" of the alleged vote theft, while Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were its "implementers".
Describing the meeting as "quite unbelievable", the Congress leader claimed that the President neither questioned nor challenged the allegations raised by the Opposition delegation. He said the group would present its collected evidence to the President when she was ready to consider it.
The Opposition delegation's meeting with President Murmu came amid its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and its demand for action over the functioning of the Election Commission.
Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc on Friday marched from Parliament towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Opposition’s three-point charter of demands also calls for the scrapping of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the restoration of around 13 crore voters allegedly excluded from the draft lists.
Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the MPs and party leaders marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan carrying placards and raising slogans alleging ‘vote chori’ and collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP-led government. While a delegation of senior leaders went in to meet the President, other protesters staged a sit-in along Kartavya Path, holding placards reading, “Gyanesh, it’s done bro!”
The march followed a meeting of around 150 MPs and other INDIA bloc leaders in Parliament’s Central Hall. According to the Opposition, representatives of 16 parties signed the memorandum seeking the President’s intervention over what they described as irregularities in the electoral process and concerns about the poll body’s functioning.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition’s demonstrations over the past few days had “shaken the foundation of the government”.
Speaking to reporters before the march, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha alleged that the Election Commission had failed to address concerns over electoral integrity.
“The demand is the same as that of the entire country: to dismantle the entire structure of dishonesty, and Gyanesh Kumar is standing like a shield,” Jha said.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said people across political lines were working to strengthen democracy.
“All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy, regardless of whether they are members of any political party or not... I salute all the patriots who have come to the streets,” he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the government of acting out of fear, referring to the closure of metro stations and the cancellation of train services ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
“They are afraid. A person who is afraid will die tomorrow, if not today,” Kharge said.
He alleged that decisions taken by Gyanesh Kumar had created an atmosphere of fear and put democracy at risk.
“The mistakes committed by Gyanesh Kumar have created a situation of fear in the country and put democracy in danger. That is why we are going to meet the President and apprise her of the things he has done,” he said.
Kharge further claimed that other Election Commissioners had raised concerns about the alleged irregularities and written letters 10-15 times, but no corrective action had followed.
“Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over ‘vote chori’ and irregularities in EVMs. We have been raising these issues for a long time, not just today. We are doing this for the betterment of the nation,” he added.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Opposition would announce its next course of action after discussions, adding that the agitation would continue.
“Whatever course of action we decide on, we will let you know. As we said yesterday, we will continue the agitation. We will continue with our decision until the day after tomorrow,” Venugopal said.
The BJP rejected the Opposition’s allegations, accusing the Congress-led alliance of questioning institutions because of its electoral setbacks.
BJP president JP Nadda pointed to the latest bypoll results, announced earlier on Friday, as evidence of public support for the ruling alliance.
“NDA's greatest strength lies in the people's trust and confidence! The Lok Sabha result in Nagaon and Assembly results in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Thattanchavady reaffirm the people's faith in [PM Modi's] leadership, vision and policies and the BJP-NDA's agenda of good governance and public welfare,” Nadda wrote on X.
He added, “The INDI Alliance's repeated electoral defeats reflect its declining public trust. Questioning institutions instead of introspecting only exposes its political desperation.”
The Opposition’s march came ahead of a protest called by the youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. The group had earlier led student protests over paper leaks, which reportedly contributed to the Education Minister’s resignation in July.
Authorities have deployed thousands of police personnel and restricted internet access within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar for 24 hours from 10 pm on Friday, according to the information provided.
The INDIA bloc has indicated that its campaign over alleged electoral irregularities will continue, with further decisions expected after consultations among its leaders.
(With agencies' input)
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