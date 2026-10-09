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  • /'President did not deny 'vote chori' allegations, asked for evidence': Rahul Gandhi

'President did not deny 'vote chori' allegations, asked for evidence': Rahul Gandhi

The Opposition’s three-point charter of demands also calls for the scrapping of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the restoration of around 13 crore voters allegedly excluded from the draft lists.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
'President did not deny 'vote chori' allegations, asked for evidence': Rahul Gandhi

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