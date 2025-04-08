Opposition Parties Move No Confidence Motion Against Jammu And Kashmir Speaker

Opposition parites in Jammu and Kashmir have challenged the authority of the Speaker of the House and has moved a no confidence motion seeking his removal. Sajad Lone, chief of the People’s Conference and MLA from Handwara, has submitted a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly for rejecting discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025.

The move, submitted under Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, has stirred significant political debate, indicating deep dissatisfaction within the legislative setup.

Addressed to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, the resolution is a response to what the opposition terms the Speaker's "undemocratic conduct" and repeated violations of established legislative norms.

The letter reads, “In accordance with Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, we hereby submit this notice of our intention to move a resolution for the removal of the Speaker of the Assembly."

This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker’s actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties.

Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter.”

The letter, signed by multiple MLAs, raises serious concerns over the Speaker’s behavior—particularly his refusal to allow debate on the adjournment motion and his dismissal of a resolution concerning the Waqf Amendment, introduced by opposition members.

Joining Sajad Lone in this critical political move are Mir Mohammad Fayaz, MLA from Kupwara, Rafiq Ahmad Khan, MLA from Tral, and several others.