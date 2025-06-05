'Opposition Party Does Not Mean, To Oppose Nation': Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Narender Surrender' Remark

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Narender Surrender' remark, saying that there is a limit to stupidity and opposition. Rijiju added that being from the opposition party does not mean opposing the country.

“There is a limit to stupidity and opposition. There’s nobody in Congress Party to tell him that being in the Opposition Party does not mean, to oppose the nation?” Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rijiju’s remarks followed a jab from Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, claiming that PM Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump.

"Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. If slight pressure is put on them, they run away out of fear. When Trump called Modi ji-'Modi ji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narender ji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, Seventh Fleet (came from the US), Indira Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have this habit of writing letters of surrender,” Rahul Gandhi said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Rahul Gandhi for the remark and said that India cannot surrender to anyone.

"Rahul Gandhi, if you want to understand the meaning of surrender, then remember when you went abroad two years ago, you said why the defenders of democracy America and Europe are silent and not interfering in India. That was surrender... After the 26/11 terrorist attack, your government said in Sharm-el-Sheikh that the composite dialogue would not be affected by terrorist attacks. This was a surrender to terrorist mentality... There were 93 thousand prisoners of war in 1971. Still, why did you surrender POK?... Rahul Gandhi, the calendar of independent India is full of your, your party's, and your family's surrenders... India cannot surrender to anyone. We are the only civilisation in the world which exists even after thousands of years of attack, and you are not ready to accept this," ANI quoted Trivedi as saying.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark, saying that the country deserves leadership that stands with the nation, not against its aspirations.

“History will remember: From Doklam to Pahalgam, whenever India stood united to defend its sovereignty and rise as a global power, Rahul Gandhi, true to the legacy of his lineage, chose to stand with forces opposed to India’s political and economic resurgence. In moments that demanded unity, he echoed doubt. In times that called for strength, he amplified division. India deserves leadership that stands with the nation, not against its aspirations,” Malviya said on X.