Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944484https://zeenews.india.com/india/opposition-protest-march-rahul-gandhi-detained-akhilesh-yadav-jumps-barricade-key-points-2944484.html
NewsIndia
OPPOSITION PROTEST MARCH

Opposition Protest March: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricade - Key Points

During the protest march by the INDIA bloc MPs in New Delhi, LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was detained by the police. Meanwhile, visuals show the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav jumping the police barricade. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Opposition Protest March: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricade - Key PointsCongress MP Rahul Gandhi (L); Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Photo Credit: @ANII/X)

Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."

Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions."

Visuals from the protest have emerged and show the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav jumping the police barricade. 

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"
The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK