Opposition Protest March: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricade - Key Points

Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions."

Visuals from the protest have emerged and show the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav jumping the police barricade.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"

The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan.

