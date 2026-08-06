/Opinion: Opposition’s stark duality – vocal against Sanatan Dharma on Ram Temple controversy, mute on Islamic matters

Dr. Patanjali Mishra
On July 31, 2026, the Monsoon Session of Parliament once again fell victim to the uproar and theatrics of Opposition parties. The spectacle staged by the Opposition over the alleged theft of offerings (donations) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was not only against parliamentary dignity but also amounted to playing with the faith of crores of Ram devotees. There was chaos in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were disrupted and the Upper House was even adjourned for the entire day.
In the Parliament complex, Opposition MPs staged a street-play-like protest in which Independent MP Pappu Yadav showed up dressed as a priest carrying a donation box. LOk Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with several other Opposition MPs, put money into that donation box, after which a dramatic ‘theft’ scene was enacted. Slogans such as ‘Chanda chor, gaddi chhod’ (Donation thieves, vacate the throne) were raised, and the entire premises was turned into a political stage. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and many others appeared angry at this act. All of this was extremely shameful.
The background of the matter, in brief, is that around June 2026, allegations of irregularities in the management of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust came to light. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the trust. The investigation found CCTV footage showing some employees in the counting room hiding notes and jewellery in their clothes, shoes and pockets and stealing them. Dozens of such incidents were recorded over about 40 days. Eight people were arrested. Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned taking moral responsibility. The trust also released details of large donations. It said most of the thousands of crores received were used for temple construction and related work.
The Supreme Court is also monitoring the development and advised against politicisation. The investigation is still going on and action is being taken against the accused. Efforts to improve the system are underway.
In such a situation, the drama staged by the Opposition in Parliament on July 31 was completely opportunistic and indecent. Parliament is the place where serious discussion, accountability and policy debate should take place. But the Opposition turned the entire issue into a farce by dressing up as a priest, carrying a donation box and enacting a fake theft. This was an insult to the sentiments of Ram devotees. People who donate for the construction of the temple do so out of devotion. Using that devotion as a political weapon and staging a street play is a violation of parliamentary decorum.
Disrupting the functioning of the House through sloganeering and uproar is also against the spirit of democracy. If they were genuinely concerned about transparency and accountability, they could have calmly demanded a discussion, asked for documents or pressed for monitoring of the investigation. Instead, by staging a drama, they only wanted to grab headlines and corner the ruling party.
This selective outrage becomes even clearer when we look at the Opposition’s past behaviour. The same parties that were seen dancing and singing while dressed as priests in the Parliament complex over the Ram Temple donations never show such activism regarding the corruption prevalent in the waqf board, illegal encroachments, misuse of properties and the management of assets worth crores and thousands of crores. Several scams related to Waqf Board properties keep coming to light from time to time, but the voice of these parties suddenly falls silent. Is transparency in waqf boards not a matter of national interest? Should the accounts of donations and properties not be demanded there as well
Similarly, their silence on the malpractices associated with Islam also speaks volumes. Practices such as triple talaq, which were an open violation of women’s human rights, did not find priority in their agenda for a long time. These parties did not appear active on this issue until judicial and political pressure built up. On issues of terror networks, fundamentalist organisations and religious extremism too, they often remain in a dilemma or dismiss the matter by calling it ‘communal’.
When it comes to Sanatan traditions, temples, Hindu pilgrimage sites or issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, these parties suddenly become active. But when it comes to Islamic extremism, women’s rights or accountability of institutions like the waqf, they hide behind the cover of ‘sensitivity’, ‘minority rights’ and ‘secularism’.
This attitude clearly shows that the Opposition’s objective is not an impartial investigation or the pursuit of justice, but to target Sanatan for political gain. The Ram Temple is a symbol of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The faith and contribution of crores of people are involved in its construction. Turning such a sacred issue into a subject of drama inside and outside Parliament is not only shameful but also an assault on the unity and devotion of the country. Investigating agencies are working, arrests have been made, resignations have taken place and steps for improvement are being taken. The guilty must be punished, whoever they may be. But political parties should refrain from giving this issue a Hindu-Muslim or anti-Sanatan colour.
True secularism and democracy are strengthened only when questions are raised equally on the malpractices and institutions of all religions. Selective silence and selective outrage weaken democracy. The Opposition should play a constructive role instead of creating political spectacles on issues like the Ram Temple. There should be serious debate in Parliament, monitoring of the investigation and ensuring of transparency. But staging a drama by dressing as a priest and carrying a donation box neither punishes the guilty nor protects faith. It only exposes a mindset that is always looking for an opportunity to defame and criticise Sanatan.
The country needs an Opposition that speaks on issues in an impartial, balanced and responsible manner. The Ram Temple is a centre of faith, not a political stage. That drama of July 31 will be recorded in history as a shameful chapter, where the Opposition put both parliamentary dignity and public sentiments aside. The time has come for political parties to stay away from issues of faith and focus on real issues such as development, education, health, security and the welfare of all communities. Only then will democracy be strengthened and respect for Sanatan along with all other traditions be maintained.
(The author is a professor at the University of Allahabad. The views expressed are his own and don’t reflect those of Zee News.)
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