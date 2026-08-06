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  • /Opinion: Opposition’s stark duality – vocal against Sanatan Dharma on Ram Temple controversy, mute on Islamic matters

Opinion: Opposition’s stark duality – vocal against Sanatan Dharma on Ram Temple controversy, mute on Islamic matters

The country needs an Opposition that speaks on issues in an impartial, balanced and responsible manner.

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Opinion: Opposition’s stark duality – vocal against Sanatan Dharma on Ram Temple controversy, mute on Islamic matters
Image Credit: Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav dressed as a temple priest in Parliament complex.

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