/Opinion: Opposition’s stark duality – vocal against Sanatan Dharma on Ram Temple controversy, mute on Islamic matters

This attitude clearly shows that the Opposition’s objective is not an impartial investigation or the pursuit of justice, but to target Sanatan for political gain. The Ram Temple is a symbol of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The faith and contribution of crores of people are involved in its construction. Turning such a sacred issue into a subject of drama inside and outside Parliament is not only shameful but also an assault on the unity and devotion of the country. Investigating agencies are working, arrests have been made, resignations have taken place and steps for improvement are being taken. The guilty must be punished, whoever they may be. But political parties should refrain from giving this issue a Hindu-Muslim or anti-Sanatan colour.