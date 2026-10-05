/Opposition targets ECI over CEC immunity, appointment process and voter rolls

He accused the Narendra Modi government of restructuring the appointment process to ensure partisan control. The three-member selection committee now comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM, and the Leader of the Opposition giving the government a built-in majority. “Modi Sahab appointed two members from the government and one from the opposition. They will select the Election Commissioner. Tell me, when the majority is on one side, what will the opposition leader do? The decision will be of the majority,” Abdullah stated. He alleged that this mechanism enabled the elevation of “a person who was working in his office as a secretary” to the post of Chief Election Commissioner, claiming the official was “openly working for the BJP and Sangh.”