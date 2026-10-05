Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opposition targets ECI over CEC immunity, appointment process and voter rolls

Opposition targets ECI over CEC immunity, appointment process and voter rolls

Opposition leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Farooq Abdullah have raised concerns over the Election Commission’s independence, CEC immunity and the appointment process.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Opposition targets ECI over CEC immunity, appointment process and voter rolls
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Unused account? Check when it becomes inoperative and how to claim funds
2
3
4
5