Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. Meanwhile, the House continued to see repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches as they demanded a discussion on the India-US trade framework in Parliament.

For the second time today, Parliament saw less than 10 minutes of the session, and no discussion took place before being adjourned.

ANI reported that the Opposition MPs are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session, as a 20-day notice period is needed for such a motion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The MPs have cited that the Speaker has unjustly suspended 8 of their MPs, is not allowing the Leader of Opposition to speak, and preferential treatment is being given to treasury bench MPs, ANI further reported, citing sources.

"The grounds identified for the move include: Lok Sabha LoP not allowed to speak; women MPs named by the Chair; certain Treasury Bench MPs always given Privilege in the House; and the Way 8 opposition MPs were suspended for the whole session," sources said.

On the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "We come here to raise issues regarding our constituencies in the House. There are no issues that the government doesn't debate. The House always functions according to the rules. The Speaker's ruling is final when he says that a member cannot quote from a book. Congress is not able to digest the fact that they have been out of power for the last 11 years, andthe public has been continuously rejecting them."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said," Whatever decision the senior leaders of the INDIA alliance take, all Opposition parties will stick to it."

Lok Sabha proceedings saw no legislative business happen on Monday as Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework, disrupting question hour since the commencement of the house session at 11 am.

(with ANI inputs)