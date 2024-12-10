Advertisement
Opposition To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar: Report

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has accused Dhankhar of bias and 'partisan functioning' claiming he favors the ruling party during House proceedings and stifles the opposition's voice. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Opposition To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar: Report

New Delhi: The opposition is likely to table a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar today. The Congress-led INDIA bloc has accused Dhankhar of bias and 'partisan functioning' claiming he favors the ruling party during House proceedings and stifles the opposition's voice. 

To initiate the motion, the opposition needs 50 MPs' signatures. Leaders say the signatures were collected yesterday. A final decision is expected at the opposition meeting scheduled for today. 

If approved, the motion could be tabled in the House today. This would mark the first-ever no-confidence motion against a Rajya Sabha Chairman. In the previous session, the opposition raised similar concerns but did not act on the motion.

Sources reveal that opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP), have collectively signed the motion, set to be introduced under Article 67(B) of the Constitution.

