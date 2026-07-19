/Opposition parties walk out of all-party meeting over participation of rebel MPs

The opposition alliance staged a walkout from the all-party meeting held on Sunday to protest the presence of rebel TMC MPs. Floor leaders from the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK, AAP, and other major parties participated in this protest. The leaders returned to the meeting shortly thereafter, stating that the walkout was a symbolic gesture to register their objection to the government inviting the rebel faction.
Speaking to reporters, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the opposition's walkout reflected a united stand against the government's decision to invite the 20 rebel TMC MPs, whose status remains under dispute.
"Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognized party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members," the TMC MP said.
Moitra questioned the basis on which the Parliamentary Affairs Minister invited the 20 rebel MPs to the meeting.
"These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," she said.
#WATCH | Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, "Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which… pic.twitter.com/I3b3sdjqVK— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026
JMM MP Mahua Maji also defended the opposition's decision to walk out, saying it was aimed at highlighting what she described as the growing practice of weakening political parties through defections.
"The reason for the walkout is that what is happening in the country today is the systematic breaking of political parties by luring away MPs through every possible means... The MPs who rebelled in Maharashtra have been invited to this all-party meeting, even though the Speaker has not yet granted them recognition," she said.
Delhi: On the Opposition staging a walkout from the all-party meeting, JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "The reason for the walkout is that what is happening in the country today is the systematic breaking of political parties by luring away MPs through every possible means... The MPs who… pic.twitter.com/PADk9pUi59— IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026
A meeting of floor leaders of various political parties was convened by the Centre on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin on Monday. The session is expected to see discussions and debates on several key legislative and political issues.
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