Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opposition parties walk out of all-party meeting over participation of rebel MPs

Opposition parties walk out of all-party meeting over participation of rebel MPs

Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, over the participation of rebel TMC MPs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Opposition parties walk out of all-party meeting over participation of rebel MPs
Image Credit: ANI.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lionel Messi can rewrite FIFA World Cup history in final against Spain; top records Argentina captain can break
FIFA World Cup 202618 min ago
2
indian women warns international students34 min ago
3
opposition walkout1 hr ago
4
cm bhagwant mann1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago