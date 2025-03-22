Delimitation has been the talk of the town for southern states with Tamil Nadu leading the assault against the Narendra Modi government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today hosted the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation and the group unanimously adopted the resolution over the delimitation exercise. The resolution said any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done transparently and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

Taking to X after the meeting, Stalin said, "In an unprecedented show of unity, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and leaders of various parties across India came together at Chennai for a historic Joint Action Committee meeting. This formidable gathering reflects our collective resolve to uphold India’s federalism in its true spirit and stand united for #FairDelimitation. This movement is not against Delimitation. It demands a fair and just process — one that does not punish states that have contributed to our national progress through their effective population control."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said, "Any attempt to reduce our representation is an assault on our voice, our rights, and our future. We will not allow our current share in parliamentary representation to be reduced under any circumstance. We will fight. We will win!"

Addressing a press conference, DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders.

"I would like to read the resolution that was passed today. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) expressed its deep concern about the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders. The JAC expressed its appreciation to the CM of Tamil Nadu for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India. Based on the various points and scenarios put forth by representatives during the discussion, the JAC unanimously resolved that - Any Delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content or character of our democracy should be carried out transparently enabling political parties of all states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute," said Kanizmozhi.

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendment wants to protect and incentivise states which had implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved. The freeze on parliamentary constituency based on 1971 census population should be extended by another 25 years..." she added.

The DMK MP stated that the political parties that participated in the meeting would fight for "fair delimitation" together. "Historic moment in the Indian political landscape and there was an overwhelming response from across the country. Many leaders, Chief Ministers - like the Kerala CM, Telangana CM, Punjab CM, Karnataka Deputy CM, working president of BRS from Telangana, there was a message from former CM of Odisha and representatives from BJD, Akali Dal from Punjab, Kerala Congress committee president and IUML leaders, RSP of Kerala, representatives of AIMIM from Hyderabad, Kerala Congress (M) and different leaders from across the parties have supported this and today they have participated in meeting convened by our CM. They have all come together on one single platform expressing their solidarity and also expressing their concern about the very important issue of delimitation...Together in one voice, we stand together to fight for fair delimitation," Kanimozhi said.

The Joint Action Committee on delimitation was held in Chennai under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana.