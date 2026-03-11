Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker defeated by voice vote amid uproar

A resolution, seeking to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker was defeated on Wednesday by a voice vote, amid opposition protests and sloganeering demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As OM Birla was not present during the debate in the Lower House of the Parliament, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the session, declared that the no-confidence motion has been rejected following the vote.

Opposition members continued protesting in the House, leading chair Jagdambika Pal to ask them to return to their seats so the motion could be voted on. As the protests continued, he conducted a voice vote, after which the resolution was declared defeated.

After the vote, the proceedings were adjourned for the day, with the House scheduled to resume tomorrow at 11 am.

The opposition parties brought the motion against Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of failing to ensure impartial functioning of the House, an allegation the government strongly denied during a heated debate.

Amit Shah slams Opposition over the motion

Earlier today, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized the opposition for bringing the no-trust motion against the Speaker, calling it a rare event in parliamentary history.

"This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House," Amit Shah said, as per ANI.

He called it unfortunate for parliamentary politics that opposition parties were questioning the Speaker’s integrity.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures," he further said.

While slamming the opposition parties, HM Shah said their action has raised serious questions on the deep reputation of India's democracy.