OPSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC, has released the Admit Card for Assistant Agriculture Officer, OPSC AAO 2022. Candidates who are taking the OPSC AAO exam in 2022 can check and download their admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in. To access the AAO admit card 2022, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth.

On July 10, 2022, the OPSC will hold a special recruitment exam for Assistant Agriculture Officers, or AAOs. Candidates can view important OPSC exam information such as exam venue, date, duration, and other guidelines on their OPSC AAO Admit card 2022. ALSO READ: CAT 2022: Notification this month, MBA Entrance likely to be held in November- check details here

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card

Go to the official website-- opsc.gov.in

on the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads: " Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination scheduled to be held on 10.07.2022 for Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 27 of 2021-22)"

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

A new login window would open

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Your OPSC AAO admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

The OPSC AAP Written Exam will be held on July 10 in two shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.