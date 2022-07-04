NewsIndia
OPSC EXAM 2022

OPSC Recruitment Exam 2022: AAO Admit Card released on opsc.gov.in- check direct link, details here

OPSC Recruitment 2022: OPSC has released AAO admit card 2022. Candidates appearing for the OPSC AAO exam 2022 can check and download their admit card from the official website--opsc.gov.in.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
  • OPSC released admit card on its official website
  • OPSC will hold special recruitment exam on July 10, 2022
  • The exam will be held in two shifts

Trending Photos

OPSC Recruitment Exam 2022: AAO Admit Card released on opsc.gov.in- check direct link, details here

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC, has released the Admit Card for Assistant Agriculture Officer, OPSC AAO 2022. Candidates who are taking the OPSC AAO exam in 2022 can check and download their admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in. To access the AAO admit card 2022, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth.

On July 10, 2022, the OPSC will hold a special recruitment exam for Assistant Agriculture Officers, or AAOs. Candidates can view important OPSC exam information such as exam venue, date, duration, and other guidelines on their OPSC AAO Admit card 2022. ALSO READ: CAT 2022: Notification this month, MBA Entrance likely to be held in November- check details here

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card

  • Go to the official website-- opsc.gov.in
  • on the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads: " Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination scheduled to be held on 10.07.2022 for Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 27 of 2021-22)"
  • Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above
  • A new login window would open
  • Key in your roll number and date of birth to login
  • Your OPSC AAO admit card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a print out for future references

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022; check the direct link here

The OPSC AAP Written Exam will be held on July 10 in two shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

opsc exam 2022opsc aaoaao examopsc aao exam date 2022aao exam date 2022opsc aao exam dateGovt jobgovt job 2022sarkari naukrijob alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?