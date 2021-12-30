Optimus Pharma launches COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir, check price and other details here

New Delhi: Optimus Pharma on Thursday (December 30, 2021) launched the anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir, for restricted use in emergency situations, in Hyderabad.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral that inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication by viral mutagenesis. The tablets are authorised for anyone age 18 or above. Once a person has been tested positive for COVID-19, he/she will have to take two 800 mg tablets for 5 days to complete the treatment. It may be noted that the cost of each anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir is Rs 63.

Earlier, while expanding India's basket of COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), gave the much-awaited nod anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the company, in a press release, said it successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India.

"We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over 5 days of treatment duration," Chairman and Managing Director of Optimus Pharma, D Srinivasa Reddy said.

Optimus Pharma has revealed highly promising results of the drug in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patient's health.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, earlier in the day, said its subsidiary has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback's antiviral drug molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

“The antiviral drug will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," Health Minister Mandaviya said.

The UK MHRA on December 4 granted approval for Molnupiravir under special conditions for treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults with a positive SARS-COV-2 diagnostic test and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, the statement said.

The US FDA on December 23 has granted EUA for Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Live TV