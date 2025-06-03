Orange Alert Issued In 30 Uttar Pradesh Districts, Rainfall Likely To Continue Till June 5

UP Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert today for heavy rain in over 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The alert came after widespread showers caused much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in the state in the last week.

The weather pattern is being dictated by a western disturbance currently, which has caused sporadic rain in various parts of the state from late May. The spell of rains will continue till June 5, after which the weather will become dry and temperatures will rise sharply.

Weather Forecast And Impact

The IMD has predicted winds at 40–50 km/h, along with thunderstorm and lightning in most places. Daytime temperatures will witness a sudden plunge of 2–4°C in the next 24 hours, followed by a jump of 4–6°C from Friday (June 7) onwards. Max temperatures may skyrocket to 45–46°C, indicating the revival of heatwave conditions.

Districts Under Orange Alert

An orange alert has been sounded in the following districts because there is a possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds:

Western UP: Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Moradabad

Central UP: Agra, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Jalaun

Bundelkhand region: Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot

Eastern UP: Varanasi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra

Other areas: Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi

Yellow Alert For Several Other Districts

In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several districts including:

Central and Eastern UP: Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar

Eastern UP Terai belt: Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich

Terai and Rohilkhand region: Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Rampur, Amroha, Bareilly

Light Showers Expected In NCR And Surrounding Areas

Isolated showers have also been forecast in NCR areas and surrounding districts like Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Hapur, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Hardoi.

Advisory Issued

The IMD has informed residents, particularly farmers and travelers, to be careful and stay indoors when there are thunderstorms. The authorities have been asked to stay on the alert and be ready in the wake of the unfavorable weather conditions.

While the state prepares for the next few days of rain, the weather remains a major determining factor in the day-to-day life, farming, and travel schedules throughout Uttar Pradesh.

