Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: Police Detain Organiser, CM Mamata Banerjee Orders Enquiry, Tickets To Be Refunded

Kolkata police have arrested the organizer of an event related to Argentine football star Lionel Messi's visit to the Salt Lake Stadium. The arrest came after thousands of fans were unable to get a proper view of the football icon, leading to chaos at the venue.

Addressing a press briefing, West Bengal Director General Of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said that the organisers had provided a written undertaking to refund the ticket amount. As per media reports, ticket prices ranged between Rs 4,000 and Rs 25,000.

"The organiser is giving in writing to those who are concerned that the tickets which have been sold should be refunded... We have already detained the main organiser. We are taking action to ensure this mismanagement does not go unpunished," DGP Kumar said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the Chaos at Messi's Kolkata event, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar says, "There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave. Now the government has already… pic.twitter.com/WMomQ5KgDb — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Messi’s Brief Appearance Triggers Fan Disappointment

Messi, the World Cup-winning captain of Argentina, arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday at around 11:30 am along with his long-time teammate Luis Suárez and fellow Argentine international Rodrigo De Paul. However, his short stay at the venue and limited public appearance left large sections of the crowd disappointed.

Crowd Unrest Leads To Police Action

As frustration grew among fans, many turned restless, leading to chaotic scenes both inside and outside the stadium. The situation escalated to the point where police were forced to intervene and resort to a baton charge to restore order.

CM Mamata Banerjee Orders High-Level Enquiry

Following the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to sports lovers for the mismanagement and announced a high-level enquiry to examine the circumstances that led to the unrest. She said an enquiry committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department as members.

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

Committee To Fix Responsibility, Prevent Recurrence

The committee has been asked to conduct a comprehensive investigation, identify lapses, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. Expressing her concern in a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said she was “deeply disturbed and shocked” by the events at the stadium and assured that strict action would be taken based on the findings of the enquiry.