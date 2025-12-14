Organiser Of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

The promoter and organiser of football superstar Lionel Messi’s proposed G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 was produced before a Bidhannagar court on Sunday, which remanded him to 14 days of police custody in connection with the case.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The promoter and organiser of Football star Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 was brought to the Bidhannagar court.



He has been sent to 14 days of police custody. pic.twitter.com/y652t898TP December 14, 2025

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has criticised the West Bengal government over the handling of the Argentina footballer Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, saying the administration failed to manage the large crowd properly and accused officials from the state government of hogging Messi.

"The West Bengal government clearly appears to have failed in this event. People from the West Bengal government surrounded him, and those from whom a large amount of money was taken did not even get a glimpse, which caused all the disorder. I think the administration there is directly responsible for this. Events of this type, if not properly managed, can also prove to be a danger to life and property," Khandelwal said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government over the chaos that erupted during football icon Lionel Messi's Kolkata appearance, alleging a "total collapse of law and order" in the state and blaming what he described as an entrenched VIP culture for ruining the event.

Referring to the disorder during Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'GOAT Tour 2025', Sarma said accountability should begin at the top. "The State's Home Minister, who is the Chief Minister, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner should have been arrested," he said, while adding that he was not justifying or opposing the arrest of the event organiser. "First responsibility goes to the home minister of the state and the police commissioner," he asserted.

(With ANI reports)