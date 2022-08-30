Osmania University: Osmania University, OU PG Admit card 2022 is released for the semester exams to be held from September 2, 2022. Osmania University will conduct the second and fourth semester regular examinations of all postgraduate courses from September 2. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to check and donload their admit card from the official website-- osmania .ac.in. Candidstes will be required to key in their roll number, date of birth or other credentials as asked to access the admit card. As the admit card link is availnle on the website, this copy will be updated with the same.

OU PG Admit card 2022: Here is how to download

Go to the official website-- osmania .ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the OU PG Admit card 2022 link

Click on the semseter option and a new login page would opne

Key in the asked details including your roll number and date of borth as asked

Submit your details

OU PG Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for the future references

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center ann it is mandatory to rpeort to the exam centre as per the alloted time slot.