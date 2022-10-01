OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 OUT at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download here

OSSC CGL Admit Card Direct Link: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for Combined Graduate Level Examination or OSSC CGL 2021admit cards today, October 1. Candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website at ossc.gov.in, or by the direct link given below

Here's how to download OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your registered username and password

Submit and your OSSC CGL admit card will appear on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The OSSC CGL 2021 examination is scheduled to be held across the state from October 10 to October 20, except October 16. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. There shall be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong question.