OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 OUT at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download here
OSSC CGL Admit Cards are now available on the official website- ossc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the admit card.
OSSC CGL Admit Card Direct Link: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for Combined Graduate Level Examination or OSSC CGL 2021admit cards today, October 1. Candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website at ossc.gov.in, or by the direct link given below
Here's how to download OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Enter your registered username and password
- Submit and your OSSC CGL admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Direct Link To Download OSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card
The OSSC CGL 2021 examination is scheduled to be held across the state from October 10 to October 20, except October 16. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. There shall be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong question.
