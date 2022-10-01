OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 releasing TODAY at ossc.gov.in, here's how to download
OSSC CGL Admit card will be soon available on the official website- ossc.gov.in, scroll down for details.
OSSC CGL Admit Card Date: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release admit card for for Combined Graduate Level Examination or OSSC CGL 2021 today, October 1. Candidates will beable to sownload the admit cards available on the official website at ossc.gov.in, once released.
Here's how to OSSC CGL admit card 2022
- Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Enter your user id and password
- Submit and your OSSC CGL admit card will appear on screen
- Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
The OSSC CGL examination is scheduled to be held across the state from October 10 to October 20, except October 16. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. There shall be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong question.
