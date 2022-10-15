NewsIndia
OSSC RESULT 2022

OSSC Group C Result 2022 OUT at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download here

OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 for technical posts is now available on the official website- ossc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link for the result and other details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

OSSC Group C Result 2022 OUT at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download here

OSSC Group C Result 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the  OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 today, October 15. Candidates who appeared for the OSSC Group C exam can now check the provisional result for the post of Group C Technical Under the Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication on the official website- ossc.gov.in. Candidates can check the OSSC group C result 2022 following the simple steps given here or the through the direct link given below 

  • Here's how to download OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022

  • Visit to the official website of OSSC- ossc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link ‘List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted to appear Professional Trade Test(Practical) for the Post of Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Advertisement No.4765/OSSC given on its official website.
  • Check for your roll number in the newly opened PDF of the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022  
  • Download the PDF and save the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 for future reference

OSSC Group C Result 2022 Direct Link

OSSC conducted the exam for group C posts on September 18, 2022. Those who have qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Group C posts. Commission will be conducting Stage II i.e. Professional Trade Test from 09 to 11 November 2022 for the Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?