OSSC Group C Result 2022 OUT at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download here

OSSC Group C Result 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 today, October 15. Candidates who appeared for the OSSC Group C exam can now check the provisional result for the post of Group C Technical Under the Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication on the official website- ossc.gov.in. Candidates can check the OSSC group C result 2022 following the simple steps given here or the through the direct link given below

Here's how to download OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022

Visit to the official website of OSSC- ossc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted to appear Professional Trade Test(Practical) for the Post of Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Advertisement No.4765/OSSC given on its official website.

Check for your roll number in the newly opened PDF of the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022

Download the PDF and save the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 for future reference

OSSC conducted the exam for group C posts on September 18, 2022. Those who have qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Group C posts. Commission will be conducting Stage II i.e. Professional Trade Test from 09 to 11 November 2022 for the Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication.