OSSTET 2022: Odisha TET admit card RELEASED, exam on Jan 12- Direct link, steps to download here

OSSTET 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit cards for OSSTET exam 2022 today, on January 5, 2023. All the candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download their hall tickets now. It has been released on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The examination will comprise of two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. The test in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

OSSTET will be conducted on 12 January 2023. OSSTET Paper 1 will be conducted for 1st to 5th classes while Paper 2 will be conducted for 6th to 8th classes.

OSSTET admit card 2023: Steps to download

First visit BSE Odisha's official website- bseodisha.ac.in.

Then click on the link that reads' Odisha Secondary school teacher eligibility test OSSTET-2022 (Ist) Admit Card)' available on the home page.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check details and download OSSTET 2022 admit card for future use.

All OSSTET 2023 questions will be multiple choice question (MCQ) each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one is correct. The question papers in non-language subjects will be bilingual- Odia and English. There will be no negative marking.