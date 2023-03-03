topStoriesenglish2579551
KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

'Other Parties Should Learn Respecting Senior Leaders From How PM Modi Felicitated Yediyurappa': Amit Shah In Karnataka

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls, Amit Shah accused claimed that only the BJP knows how to treat party veterans with dignity. 

Bidar (K'taka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress always insulted its leaders be it S Nijalingappa or former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil. Addressing a public meeting here, Shah said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday is something which all political parties should learn on how to treat such leaders. He claimed that only the BJP knows how to treat party veterans with dignity. "Prime Minister Modi was in Karnataka recently and the way he felicitated Yediyurappa in front of people is something which all the political parties should learn. They should learn how to respect their elderly, stalwarts and popular leaders," Shah said.

Attacking the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Minister said, "What has happened to the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi? They are raising slogans, "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. The Aam Aadmi Party is also shouting 'Modi Mar Ja' (May Modi die)." 

Shah said such "sloganeering" will not help because the Prime Minister has the blessings of the people.

Shah said, "results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with a binocular.

"It was said that BJP cannot enter Northeast, but for the second time the government of BJP and NDA is being formed there. PM Modi's magic works everywhere be it Northeast, Gujarat, UP or Karnataka, it works everywhere," he said.

"The more you indulge in mudslinging, lotus (BJP's party symbol) will bloom further," he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress and the JD(S) are dynastic parties, and they can never do good to the people of Karnataka. Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

