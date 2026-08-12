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  • /‘Don’t let the protest drag on, our blood is boiling’: Jharkhand students warn ‘mass movement’

‘Don’t let the protest drag on, our blood is boiling’: Jharkhand students warn ‘mass movement’

Student leader Devendra Mahto has continued his hunger strike after being hospitalised. Protesters are demanding a CBI probe, cancellation of JSSC-CGL and recruitment reforms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:04 AM IST
‘Don’t let the protest drag on, our blood is boiling’: Jharkhand students warn ‘mass movement’
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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‘Don’t let the protest drag on, our blood is boiling’: Jharkhand students warn ‘mass movement’
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