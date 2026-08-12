/‘Don’t let the protest drag on, our blood is boiling’: Jharkhand students warn ‘mass movement’

Ranchi: The Jharkhand students' agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 11th day on Wednesday (August 12), with protest leaders warning that the protest could turn into a "mass movement" if the state government does not act on their demands.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto is continuing his hunger strike despite being hospitalised at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi. He was admitted after taking part in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march on August 10, when students marched towards the state assembly.
The protest has brought together students demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The aspirants are seeking cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive changes in the recruitment process.
Student leaders gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium said the August 10 march showed the scale of the agitation. They claimed around 50,000 students reached the streets of Ranchi despite efforts to stop students from different districts from joining the protest.
Student leader Ravindra Paswan thanked those who took part in the march and said the turnout showed the strength of the students' campaign.
"On August 10, a historic gathering of students was seen in the students' march. Despite the police administration's attempts to stop students in different districts, about 50,000 students were seen on the streets of Ranchi. I thank all these students for understanding this fight for their rights and making the protest successful," he said.
He alleged that police initially cooperated with the protesters but that the situation changed after 5 pm. According to him, cops used batons to clear students from the area.
"We had great support from the police administration, but we saw this cooperation only until 5 pm. Suddenly, chaos broke out, and people started running here and there. The police tried to remove students from there using batons. I am not directly accusing the police, but there must be some pressure on them from the top after 6 pm not to let students be there under any circumstances," he said.
"Their mood suddenly changed, and all students were chased away using batons. There must have been pressure on them by the government. Should there not have been women police personnel too?" he asked.
He also criticised the use of force during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march and said the administration should have identified individuals accused of creating trouble instead of using batons against the larger group.
"Such barbarism cannot be unleashed on students. A warning should have been given to students. But nothing like that ever happened. We agree that there must have been some anti-social elements among the students, but we had a meeting with the administration before the agitation that if they feel that there is any such element, identify them and take action. But instead of doing that, you hit students with batons. We strongly condemn this," he said.
Student leader Piyush Kumar also accused the Jharkhand administration of using force against students and media personnel during Monday's protest.
"The Jharkhand administration launched lathicharge on students as well as the media. We strongly condemn this. Media people should not have been hit. We are now going to take some strong steps, and we are going to announce it very soon. Until our demands are met, the agitation will continue," he told reporters.
He said students have approached the government with their demands and are now preparing their next course of action.
"We had made requests to the Govt so far, and in return, they hit us with batons. Now, we are working on a strategy. If the Govt does not accept our demands, we will take concrete steps," he said.
Kumar said the protesters are still willing to hold talks with the state government.
"We are ready for talks even now, but it doesn't mean that there should be a barbaric lathicharge on students. Our women bandhu (comrades) were hit by male police personnel. This is not appropriate," he said.
He also said officials had visited the protest site, although no formal communication had been received from the administration.
"The SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) and the ADM (Additional District Magistrate) had come here for an informal talk, to visit our bandhu who are on a hunger strike. We have no official message with us," Kumar said.
The protesters also spoke about the administration seeking information about members of their core committee.
Kumar said officials had asked for the names and addresses of committee members.
"Administration is demanding the names and addresses of the members of the core committee. It is alright, we are not criminals. So, we are cooperating in this regard," he said.
Paswan said the administration wanted to verify the identities of those taking part in the agitation. He said students had agreed to provide the information.
"This is not about pressure. Administration feels they should find out whether all of us really are students. Administration spoke to us. We told them that there are so many of us and we would not be able to write down the names of everyone. Come here with your team and ask us whatever you want," he said.
"We are students, not terrorists or militants, so we would fear getting our names or addresses noted down. All of us are getting our names and addresses noted down. There is no problem; we are cooperating," he added.
With Mahto's hunger strike entering its 11th day, Paswan appealed to the chief minister to address the students' demands.
"We appeal to the CM that our demands should be met at the earliest. Don't let this agitation drag on. If our demands are not met, it would transform from a students' protest to a mass movement. The blood of our parents is boiling, but it is us who have calmed them down so far. We appeal to the CM not to let this turn into a mass movement. If demands are not met, we will take concrete steps. We will tell you really soon," he said.
The students' campaign centres on allegations of irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. Their main demands include cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment examination system.
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