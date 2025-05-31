'Our Endeavour Has Been To Make Delhi Strong, Safe And Inclusive Capital': CM Rekha Gupta On Completion Of 100 Days In Office

Following the completion of 100 days in office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta said that it was not just a responsibility but a "politics centered on public service, and policies that are for public welfare."

In her 'X' post, Rekha Gupta mentioned that in 100 days, her government has worked towards fulfilling every promise, and her priority was also clear: "development that can be seen as well as felt."

CM Gupta highlighted that her government endeavours to make Delhi a "strong, safe, and inclusive capital " through cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance. She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"When you gave me the opportunity to serve Delhi, it was not just a responsibility but a resolve to have "politics centered on public service, and policies that are for public welfare." In these 100 days, we have worked effectively towards realising every promise. Our priority was clear - development that can be seen as well as felt. Cleanliness, security, women empowerment and e-governance - on every front, our endeavour has been to make Delhi a strong, safe and inclusive capital. This has been possible only due to the inspiration, guidance and vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The trust of the people of Delhi is my biggest strength. The foundation of change has been laid, the pace of development will not stop now. Delhi will now continue to move forward with the resolve of good governance and service", the 'X' post said.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, completes its first 100 days of governance in the national capital. The state government has released a 'workbook' on the occasion, highlighting important public welfare initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 20. The BJP formed the government in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the Assembly elections, pushing the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party into the opposition with 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time.