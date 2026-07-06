/'Our goal was never just to win seats, it was to change Bihar': Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has said his party's mission was never about grabbing MLA or MP posts, but about reshaping Bihar's political culture altogether.
Speaking to IANS, Kishor explained that Jan Suraaj was built on the idea of pushing voters to look beyond caste, religion, party loyalty and blind faith in leaders. "Personally, and as part of the Jan Suraaj vision, our objective was never just to become MLAs or MPs. Our sole aim in entering politics is to bring change to Bihar. That change will happen only when people rise above caste, religion, party loyalties, and blind devotion to leaders, and elect the right candidates," he said.
Looking back at the party's performance at the polls, Kishor admitted that three years of campaigning across the state haven't yet translated into the kind of backing needed to win seats. "I have been trying for the last three years, but people have still not voted for us in sufficient numbers. As a result, we suffered a major defeat. If people genuinely want change, they must vote for an alternative. Only then can a new political system emerge," he said.
Despite the setback, Kishor insisted he has no plans of backing down. "Defeat will come only when I give up. I have not stopped trying. Even after the election defeat, neither Jan Suraaj nor I left Bihar for a single day. We have continued to work among the people," he said.
Asked about the upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Kishor said the result rests squarely with the voters. "Winning and losing are entirely in the hands of the people. If it were in our hands, Jan Suraaj would not have lost in November. Our responsibility is to make an honest effort and present an alternative before the people. It is up to the public to decide whether they want to support us or choose another political party," he said.
He also weighed in on why the Bankipur seat fell vacant in the first place, following BJP leader Nitin Nabin's resignation after being made party president. "If the BJP gave Nitin Nabin such an important responsibility by making him the party's national president, he could have continued as the MLA from Bankipur. There is no rule requiring the BJP's national President to resign from the Assembly. However, after becoming the national President, he chose to accept a Rajya Sabha seat. This bypoll is an opportunity to assess the public's acceptance of the BJP's leadership and policies," he said.
Turning his attention to the BJP's leadership in Bihar, Kishor pointed out that Samrat Choudhary was never directly chosen by voters as Chief Minister, but was instead handed the role by his party. "People did not choose Samrat Choudhary, but the BJP made him the Chief Minister. That is how democracy functions. However, this time, people will have the opportunity to express whether they want Samrat Choudhary to continue in that role and whether they support the BJP's leadership," he said.
Kishor had entered the Bankipur race on Sunday, calling it a "referendum" on the BJP-led government's record in the state. His announcement drew a loud response from party workers at a packed press conference, where the former poll strategist urged the constituency's "four lakh electors" to "vote for making a difference".
Nabin had represented Bankipur since 2006 before stepping down as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha this April. The bypoll is scheduled for 30 July.
(With IANS inputs)
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