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'Our goal was never just to win seats, it was to change Bihar': Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor says Jan Suraaj's goal was always to transform Bihar's politics, not just win seats, as he contests the Bankipur bypoll on 30 July calling it a referendum on BJP's rule.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
'Our goal was never just to win seats, it was to change Bihar': Prashant Kishor
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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