/'Our goal was never just to win seats, it was to change Bihar': Prashant Kishor

He also weighed in on why the Bankipur seat fell vacant in the first place, following BJP leader Nitin Nabin's resignation after being made party president. "If the BJP gave Nitin Nabin such an important responsibility by making him the party's national president, he could have continued as the MLA from Bankipur. There is no rule requiring the BJP's national President to resign from the Assembly. However, after becoming the national President, he chose to accept a Rajya Sabha seat. This bypoll is an opportunity to assess the public's acceptance of the BJP's leadership and policies," he said.