Our position not new, says India after Palestine FM writes to EAM

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (June 3) said that India’s abstention at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) vote calling for probe into Gaza violence is not a new stand, a day after it emerged that Palestine's FM has written a strong letter to EAM over the issue.

MEA’s Arindam Bagchi, in response to questions during weekly virtual presser, said, "I understand Palestine has written a similar letter to all countries who abstained during UNHRC vote. The position we took is not a new position and we have abstained on the previous occasions."

In a letter Palestinian foreign minister Dr Riad Malki expressed concerns over the "position taken by India" at the UNHRC’s special session. In the letter seen by Zee Media, Riad said, "the Republic of India missed an opportunity to join the international community at this turning point" both "crucial and long overdue on the path to accountability, justice and peace".

The resolution saw India among the 14 countries abstaining on the issue of the probe. Other countries that abstained included Bahamas, Brazil, Denmark, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Togo and Ukraine.

The letter by Palestine's FM to EAM was sent on the 30th of May, three days after India abstained from the vote at the UNHRC.

The resolution - "Ensuring respect for international human rights law and humanitarian law in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel" - was adopted with 24 countries voting in favor, 9 against at the 47 members strong Geneva headquartered UN body.