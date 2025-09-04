'Our Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy': PM Modi On India-Singapore Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India-Singapore ties go far beyond diplomacy, describing the partnership as purposeful, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi said this during a joint press statement with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong after holding delegation-level talks in Delhi.

"Our relations go far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a common vision for peace, progress, and prosperity," PM Modi said.

Emphasizing that Singapore is an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy, Prime Minister Modi said that New Delhi will continue to work with ASEAN to advance cooperation and a shared vision of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Singapore is an important pillar of our Act East Policy. We will continue to work together with ASEAN to advance cooperation and joint vision of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted technology and innovation as key pillars of India-Singapore cooperation, noting plans to enhance collaboration in AI, quantum, and other digital technologies. He added that the new space sector agreement opens a fresh chapter in space science cooperation.

"Technology and innovation are strong pillars of our partnership. We have decided to enhance cooperation in AI, quantum and other digital technologies. The agreement in the space sector today is adding a new chapter to cooperation in the field of space science," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi added that, to connect youth with their talent, the next round of the India-Singapore Hackathon will be held later this year. He addd that UPI and PayNow are successful examples of India-Singapore digital connectivity, and he expressed pleasure that 13 new Indian banks have joined them today.

"We have decided to hold the next round of the India-Singapore Hackathon later this year to connect our youth with their talent. UPI and PayNow are successful examples of our digital connectivity, and it is a matter of pleasure that 13 new Indian banks have joined them today," PM Modi said.