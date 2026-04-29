Out of race but history assured? Why Kerala exit polls have a silver lining for BJP

Kerala exit poll result 2026: Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Kerala assembly polls, according to exit poll projections on Wednesday. However, a key takeaway from these predictions is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) gradual rise in the state, even if the gains remain modest.

The exit poll projections were released after the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23.

Total Assembly Seats: 140, majority: 71

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Also Read: West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Anti-incumbency or TMC to continue its reign?

Kerala exit polls

Zeenia AI exit poll data has predicted UDF to win 63-74 seats with 41-43 per cent share. LDF is predicted to win 58-70 seats with 40-42 per cent. Notably, it has predicted 2-5 seats for BJP/NDA at 12-15 per cent.

People's Insight has predicted 58-68 seats for LDF with 38.74 per cent share, and for UDF 66-76 seats with 40.58 per cent. Meanwhile, 10-14 seats for BJP with 18.44 per cent.

Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly.

It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats, and NDA 0-3 seats.

JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats, and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

BJP's first Mayor in Kerala

V. V. Rajesh entered the record books as the first BJP leader to become Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking a watershed moment in Kerala's political battleground.

Rajesh's mayoralty signalled a new chapter for the BJP in Kerala's urban politics.

In the December 9, 2025, local body elections, the BJP won 50 of the 100 wards that went to polls, ending nearly 45 years of CPI(M) dominance in the State capital's civic body.

Is the South Bloc opening up to the BJP?

In the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP won 8 seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, the NDA alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP, and other, is currently in power.

In Karnataka, the BJP secured 66 seats in 2023, while the Congress won 135 seats. Although the saffron party lost the Chief Minister’s post, it continues to serve as the principal Opposition.

Taken together, these trends suggest that while the BJP has not achieved sweeping victories in southern India, it is steadily expanding its presence and establishing a foothold in the region.

Kerala elections 2026

Kerala went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

Kerala election results 2021

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years.

LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

The results of the Kerala elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Poll of Exit Polls 2026: Bengal to BJP; hung assembly in Kerala; TVK surprise in Tamil Nadu - Key takeaways