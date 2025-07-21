Outrage After Viral Video Shows Laughing Owner As Pit Bull Bites Child | WATCH

A shocking video of a Pit Bull attacking an 11-year-old boy inside a parked auto-rickshaw has surfaced. The owner of the dog, Mohammad Sohail Khan (43), was also inside the auto and is seen laughing while his dog bit the minor, who is visibly scared. The incident happened in Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

Sohail, who did not attempt to control the Pit Bull, is in the seat of the auto-rickshaw, smiling and laughing, while the dog and the child are in the back. The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The boy, Hamza, is also heard screaming in the video while the dog bites his face. The dog attacked the minor boy, biting him on the chin and hands, causing serious injuries.

ANI reported, citing the Mumbai Police, that the incident occurred in Mumbai on July 17, 2025, at around 10 pm, where Mohammad Sohail Khan deliberately unleashed his pet dog on the minor boy, who was playing in a parked auto-rickshaw.

According to NDTV, the victim said that the dog bit him and grabbed his clothes. He also said that he asked for Sohail's help, but he kept laughing instead.

The minor was not helped by anyone else on the scene, but they filmed the incident.

Police Action

“On 17th July at around 10:00 pm, the complainant's minor son was playing in a parked rickshaw in the residential area when the accused, Mohammad Sohail Khan – an acquaintance from the same locality – deliberately released his brown-coloured pet dog. Due to a lack of control and supervision, the dog bit the child on the chin, causing injury,” Mumbai Police informed.

Based on the detailed statement of the complainant, an offence has been registered against Khan under sections 291, 125, 125(a) of IPC (BNS) at Mankhurd Police Station. A notice has been served to the accused under Section 35(3) of BNS.

Earlier, on July 10, the Central Government aimed to eliminate Rabies by 2023. According to the study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), on Human rabies death and animal bite burden estimates in India, 2022-2023, more than 5000 people die every year due to dog bites.

(with ANI inputs)