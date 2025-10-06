'Outrageous': USD 10 For Six In India Vs USD 100 In US - American Reacts To Mind-Blowing Dining Costs

An American woman living in Delhi shared her joy of residing in India through a video of a local restaurant on Instagram, highlighting the affordability of dining out. Her post quickly gained attention online, with many agreeing with her comparison of living costs between India and the United States.

The woman, Kristen Fischer, who is currently based in Delhi, showcased how her family of six could dine out, ordering three starters, three main courses, and dessert, all for under 10 US dollars. In the video, she included clips from the outing along with a caption underscoring the stark contrast in restaurant prices between the two countries.

“This would be unheard of in America. One thing I love about living in India is that we get to go out to eat at restaurants much more often than we ever could in the USA. Our family of 6 can go out and order 3 starters, 3 entrees, and dessert all for less than the equivalent of 10 US dollars,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Fischer pointed out that the same meal in the US would cost about $100 (approximately ₹8,800). She described the price gap as “completely outrageous” and criticised America’s tipping culture as “completely out of hand.”

In the video, on-screen text reads, “One thing I love about living in India is that we can go out to a nice restaurant, get amazing food with our family of six, and have dessert, all for less than $10.”