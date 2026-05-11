Over 1 crore people join J&K’s ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign; 260 kg drugs recovered in massive crackdown

The "Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan" 100-day initiative launched on April 11, 2026, has completed its first month with significant results in awareness and enforcement.

Over one crore participants have joined the campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 2.16 lakh awareness activities were conducted, including 'padyatras' rallies, school/college programs, and sports events. Major events included a padyatra led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Health Department facilities have treated 44,602 patients, including 339 IPD (In-Patient Department) admissions. The Tele-MANAS MANAS (Madak-Padarth Nished Asoochna Kendra) Helpline launched by the Government to empower citizens to fight against the drug menace handled 2,786 calls during this period for counseling and support.

Apart from campaigning authorities have intensified crackdowns and legal actions to dismantle drug networks.

A total of 646 persons arrested, and 614 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act. 435 drug peddlers were apprehended, and 160 drug hotspots have been identified across the Union Territory. Properties worth over Rs 31 crore linked to traffickers have been attached or demolished. This includes 37 houses associated with drug peddlers. Over 260 kg of drugs have been recovered in first month of campaign including, Heroin: 3.8 kg, Charas: 32.92 kg and Ganja.

Illegal poppy cultivation spread over 21 marlas of land was also destroyed during the operation.

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Authorities are targeting both supply and demand of drugs. 252 driving licenses and 111 vehicle registrations were cancelled for involvement in drug trade. Additionally, 104 drug store licenses were suspended and two cancelled.

Authorities said surveillance and preventive measures were also intensified, with inspections conducted at 3,067 chemist shops and 977 schools and hospitals.

Around 2,815 CCTV cameras were installed at vulnerable locations to strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts.

The administration reiterated its commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir drug-free through sustained enforcement, public participation, and rehabilitation support.

Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar

As part of the intensified crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth over Rs 3.5 crore belonging to three notorious drug peddlers involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

In the first action, property worth approximately Rs 80 lakh belonging to a hardcore drug peddler, namely Shahid Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and resident of Barthana, Qamarwari, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The property was found to have been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking activities.

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