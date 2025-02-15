Over 10 Injured As Maha Kumbh Crowd Causes Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Say Police
Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 10 people injured: Delhi Police Sources, told ANI.
Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 10 people injured: Delhi Police Sources https://t.co/bjRgive6Ri— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
(This is a breaking news, details to follow....)
