MAHA KUMBH 2025

Over 10 Injured As Maha Kumbh Crowd Causes Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Say Police

Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 10 people injured: Delhi Police Sources, told ANI.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
(This is a breaking news, details to follow....)

 

