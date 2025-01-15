Over 100 flights, 26 Trains Delays At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

The National capital woke up with dense fog on Wednesday which caused the delay in more than 100 flights at the Delhi airport and approximately 26 trains delayed to Delhi.

Rail operations have been disrupted for several days due to adverse weather conditions, mainly caused by dense fog.

Due to dense fog conditions, several trains across the country are running significantly behind schedule. Major delays include Bihar S Kranti (12565) by 285 minutes, Shr Ram Shakti Exp (12561) by 290 minutes, Gorakhdham Exp (12555) by 255 minutes, and NDLS Humsafer (12275) by 195 minutes. Other notable delays are Mahabodhi Exp (12397) by 160 minutes, Ayodhya Exp (14205) by 189 minutes, and LKO NDLS AC Exp (14209) by 370 minutes.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport operator DIAL stated that while landings and takeoffs are ongoing, flights not compliant with CAT III standards may be affected.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

IndiGo also informed the delay of flight in a post on X and said, "Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)