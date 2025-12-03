Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Why Chaos Hit The Airline On Wednesday?

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, faced one of its most significant operational disruptions in recent years on Wednesday, with over 100 flights cancelled across major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The cancellations and delays left thousands of passengers stranded and highlighted the challenges the carrier is grappling with after new regulatory norms were introduced.

Government data released on Tuesday indicated that IndiGo’s on-time performance had plummeted to just 35 per cent, a sharp decline for an airline long known for punctuality. The turmoil continued on Wednesday, affecting domestic travel across the country.

Crew Shortages After New Duty Rules

A major factor behind the disruption is a shortage of pilots and cabin crew, following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms last month. The updated rules mandate longer rest periods and humane rosters, which IndiGo has struggled to incorporate into its extensive flight schedule.

According to an NDTV report, many flights had to be grounded due to insufficient cabin crew, while others experienced delays of up to eight hours. With IndiGo holding more than 60 per cent of India’s domestic market, the impact was felt across the aviation sector.

In an official statement, the airline said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo's operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated."

The airline added that it had "initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules" over the next 48 hours to stabilise operations. Affected passengers are being offered alternate travel arrangements or refunds, the statement confirmed.

Understanding FDTL Norms

Flight Duty Time Limitation rules restrict a crew member’s flying hours to eight hours per day, 35 hours per week, 125 hours per month and 1,000 hours per year. The norms also mandate that crew members receive rest equal to twice the duration of their flight, with at least ten hours of rest within any 24 hours. Introduced by the DGCA, the rules aim to prevent fatigue and ensure passenger safety.

Widespread Disruption At Airports

The effects were immediately visible at major airports. At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), 33 IndiGo flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled, leading to long queues and frustrated travellers. The airport urged passengers to contact IndiGo directly for flight updates.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport also reported significant disruptions, with 42 domestic flights cancelled, including 22 arrivals and 20 departures. Routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata and Lucknow were among the worst affected.

At Delhi Airport, a slowdown linked to the Amadeus system, used for check-ins and reservations, compounded the chaos, leading to longer queues and delayed departures.

Passengers vented their frustration on social media, highlighting the inconvenience caused by both cancellations and extended waiting times.

IndiGo reaffirmed its commitment to restoring normal operations promptly. "Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible. We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and remain fully committed to minimising disruption and supporting our customers through this period," the statement concluded.