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  • /Over 1100 interactions happen between Indian, Chinese militaries to prevent border issues: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Over 1100 interactions happen between Indian, Chinese militaries to prevent border issues: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Gen Dwivedi said the disengagement agreements have contributed significantly to improving stability on the ground and both sides are displaying greater responsiveness towards each other's concerns.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Over 1100 interactions happen between Indian, Chinese militaries to prevent border issues: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
Image Credit: ANI

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