/Over 118 police personnel injured in violent CJP protest in Delhi

More than 118 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were injured during the violent protests in the national capital on Monday, according to the Delhi Police.
Among those injured were several senior officers, including a Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, who were deployed to oversee security arrangements at the protest site.
The violence broke out as thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Police had imposed prohibitory orders, imposed section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and erected multiple barricades to stop the march from advancing.
Sharing an update on X, the Delhi Police said, "During today's violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries."
The situation escalated after protesters attempted to push through police barricades, leading to clashes between demonstrators and security personnel. The Delhi Police said its personnel bore the brunt of the violence, with over 118 officers suffering injuries.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar later visited the hospital where the injured personnel are undergoing treatment. He met the officers, enquired about their health, and praised their commitment to duty.
Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said, "Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty."
The protest, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, activists, and opposition leaders demanding accountability over alleged failures in the country's examination system. Delhi Police said senior officers have assured that the incidents of violence during the protest will be thoroughly investigated.
Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in place around sensitive areas to prevent any further escalation. The Delhi Police have appealed for calm and urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said multiple students were severely injured in a police crackdown.
As political and student groups continue their agitation, the focus remains on ensuring public safety, the police said.
(with IANS inputs)
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