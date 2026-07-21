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Over 118 police personnel injured in violent CJP protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said multiple students were severely injured in a police crackdown.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
Over 118 police personnel injured in violent CJP protest in Delhi
Image Credit: Vandalized Police vehicle seen in the aftermath of clashes between security personnel and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors (IANS)

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