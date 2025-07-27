More than 14,000 men have fraudulently availed benefits under Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Ladki Behan Yojana launched by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Government of Maharashtra aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women across the state. Under this scheme, women in the age group of 21 to 65 years are given a financial benefit of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer to improve their health and nutrition and strengthen their pivotal role in the family.



Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, in a message on her X account on Saturday , revealed that data from the Information Technology Department indicated approximately 26.34 lakh beneficiaries who were ineligible have been receiving benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"To identify all the eligible applicants under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Women and Child Development Department had sought information from all government departments. Accordingly, the Information and Technology Department has submitted that approximately 26.34 lakh beneficiaries, though ineligible, have been availing benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana," Tatkare said.

Based on the IT department’s data, the benefits for these 26.34 lakh applicants have been temporarily suspended starting June 2025, Tatkare added.

Minister Tatkare said that 26.34 lakh beneficiaries information will be reviewed thoroughly by the respective District Collectors, and the government will reinstate benefits only for those found eligible after scrutiny.

"The information of these temporarily suspended 26.34 lakh beneficiaries will be scrutinized by the respective District Collectors, and benefits will be reinstated by the government for those who are found eligible," Tatkare said.