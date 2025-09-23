Over 150 Fall Sick In Delhi’s Northwest After Eating Buckwheat Flour

Around 200 residents in northwest Delhi reported feeling unwell after consuming kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) on Tuesday morning, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh stated that BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from neighborhoods including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar Since 6am.

Delhi: A large number of people fell ill after consuming Kuttu (buckwheat) flour in the Jahangirpuri area. The number of patients is continuously increasing at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Police received information in the morning that many people were complaining of… pic.twitter.com/Zt3bJ0xYgY — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2025

(This is a developing story).