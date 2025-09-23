Advertisement
DELHI POICE

Over 150 Fall Sick In Delhi’s Northwest After Eating Buckwheat Flour

Around 200 residents in northwest Delhi reported feeling unwell after consuming kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) on Tuesday morning, police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Over 150 Fall Sick In Delhi’s Northwest After Eating Buckwheat FlourBJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from neighborhoods (Image: X/IANS)

Around 200 residents in northwest Delhi reported feeling unwell after consuming kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) on Tuesday morning, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh stated that BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from neighborhoods including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar Since 6am.

(This is a developing story).

 

