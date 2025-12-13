Over 150 Suspected OGWs Detained In Major Overnight Crackdown Across Kashmir

In a major overnight crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained more than 150 suspected overground workers (OGWs) linked to banned terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), across central and south Kashmir.

The coordinated operations were carried out in multiple areas, including Srinagar’s outskirts such as Soura, Ahmadnagar, and Nowgam, as well as several locations in south Kashmir. Suspects were summoned to their respective police stations for questioning as part of intelligence-led preventive action.

Local police units, working in coordination with other security agencies, conducted the operations during the night to disrupt potential terror support networks. According to police sources, the detained individuals are suspected of providing logistical assistance, facilitation, and other forms of support to active terrorist modules.

“These actions are based on credible intelligence inputs aimed at neutralising any emerging threat of a terrorist attack,” a senior police official told Zee News.

As of now, those detained are undergoing intensive questioning at various police stations in Srinagar and south Kashmir. No formal arrests have been made, and further action will depend on verification of their alleged terror linkages.

The large-scale sweep comes amid heightened security across the Kashmir Valley following recent intelligence inputs regarding possible infiltration attempts and local radicalisation. Security agencies have stressed that such proactive measures are essential to maintaining peace and preventing any resurgence of terrorism.

Officials said the current wave of detentions is part of intensified efforts to dismantle terror support infrastructure following recent terror-related incidents, with a focus on preventing future attacks.

Overground workers are considered vital to sustaining terrorist activities, often acting as facilitators by aiding recruitment, providing shelter, and transporting arms and funds.

Authorities stated that intelligence-based operations will continue to identify and neutralise any remaining elements seeking to disrupt peace in the region.