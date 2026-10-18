/Over 2,000 arrested across France as violent protests leave hundreds injured

More than 2,000 people have been arrested during violent protests across France, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Sunday, as clashes between police and demonstrators left hundreds injured and caused extensive damage to businesses and public buildings.
In a post on social media platform X, Nunez said protests in several cities continued late into Saturday night. Investigations are under way to identify those responsible for the violence and bring them to justice.
More than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured so far, according to provisional figures cited by the minister. The violence has also caused considerable material damage, affecting several hundred businesses, Xinhua News Agency reported.
"Demonstrating is a fundamental right. Causing disorder through coordinated violence is not," Nunez said.
Around 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday. While the protests were held against rising inflation, several turned violent, with attacks reported on public buildings, police stations and businesses.
Violent confrontations between police and protesters broke out in Paris and several other parts of the country on Saturday. Protesters set fire to various locations, while looters broke into dozens of shops and stole goods.
The unrest comes after weeks of student protests. Tens of thousands of people marched across eastern and northern Paris during one of Saturday's major demonstrations, chanting slogans including "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign".
In Lyon, protesters set fire to a tourist office in the city centre. Town halls in Marseille and Lille were also targeted, with demonstrators breaking into the premises and vandalising them before leaving, France 24 reported.
Dozens of shops were looted, including several in Marseille, as the unrest spread across the country.
In Paris, more than 300 protesters attempted to move towards the Champs-Elysees, the famous avenue known for its luxury stores and flagship retail outlets.
Demonstrators shouted "all cops are bastards" as police fired tear gas and blocked their advance, according to reports.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the violence, with police working to identify those involved in attacks on public property, law enforcement personnel and commercial establishments.
The demonstrations have raised concerns over public order as France grapples with protests against the rising cost of living. Officials have stressed that while peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right, violent acts and damage to property will be dealt with under the law.
(With IANS inputs)
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