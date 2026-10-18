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Over 2,000 arrested across France as violent protests leave hundreds injured

In a post on the social media platform X, Nunez said protests in several cities continued late into Saturday night. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the violence and bring them to justice.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Over 2,000 arrested across France as violent protests leave hundreds injured
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Over 2,000 arrested across France as violent protests leave hundreds injured
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