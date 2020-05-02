Over 270 Russians stranded in India fly back amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

A special flight with 271 Russian nationals on board departed from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi. They flew home by the flight en route Delhi-Saint-Petersburg-Moscow with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in India.

Over the last one month, the Russian Embassy has provided their countrymen living in India with all necessary support, including financial. More than 130 people were provided with free accommodation, meals and medical care.

Financial assistance was also provided by commercial entities like Gazprombank, Sberbank, VTB, Rostec, RSK MiG, Russian Railways and Rosatom.

The Embassy organised food distribution at the airport offering dishes of traditional Russian cuisine. All departing passengers were examined by the Embassy doctor.

After regular international passenger flights were suspended on March 22, a total of 2,282 people have left India with the Embassy's assistance. 1,065 of them departed from Delhi and 1,217 from Goa. Another 3,609 people remain stranded in India and are awaiting further special flights.