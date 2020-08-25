Over 3.5 crore people tested for COVID-19 under 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Health Ministry

New Delhi: More than 3.5 crore people have been tested for coronavirus COVID-19 so far, resolutely following the `Test Track Treat` strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday (August 25, 2020).

"India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19 so far, resolutely following its `Test Track Treat` strategy," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

The Ministry further pointed out that high testing in the country has helped in controlling the spread of the infection. "As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection," it said.

The MoHFW had earlier said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than three times the active cases.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country has risen to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated & 58,390 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that on Monday, the country`s total coronavirus count reached 31,06,349 which includes 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

The death toll due to COVI-19 stood at 57,542, it said.