Over 300 cow carcasses found in a dumping yard in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Over 300 dead cows were discovered at a municipal garbage dumping yard located about 7 km from Jaisalmer district headquarters on Ramgarh Road, police said. The carcasses were found on Sunday at the dumping site, sparking widespread public outrage after videos of the rotting remains went viral on social media.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the alleged negligence by the authorised contractor tasked with disposing of dead animals.

The contractor is accused of dumping the carcasses in the open instead of using the designated pit at the yard, leading to environmental pollution and strong resentment among locals.

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Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal has sought a detailed factual report on the matter. Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha has taken cognisance of the issue and issued a show-cause notice to the contractor, citing the health and environmental risks posed by the exposed carcasses.

Following administrative intervention, the contractor deployed JCB machines to clear and properly dispose of the carcasses from the site.

The contractor, Goparam, son of Dudaram, a resident of Suvala village in Barmer district’s Sheo tehsil, was awarded the contract for lifting dead animals, skins, and bones within Jaisalmer Municipal Council limits for the financial year 2025-26 through an open auction.

In the official notice, Commissioner Sodha stated, “It has come to our notice that dead animals are being thrown in the open in the dumping yard, polluting the environment and causing protests from local residents. Despite a specific pit/designated area being allotted for this purpose, you have been dumping them elsewhere, which is against the rules.”

The contractor has been asked to submit a written explanation and has been warned that any repetition of the act will result in legal action, cancellation of the contract, and forfeiture of the security deposit.

Cow lover Hukam Dan expressed deep anguish over the incident, describing the sight as “shameful and disturbing to the human mind.” He questioned how cows, revered as mothers in the region, could be left to rot in a garbage dump and called for greater accountability from authorities and political representatives in cattle protection and management.

The incident has also intensified demands for improved facilities at gaushalas, including adequate fodder, water, and veterinary care for stray cattle.



(with ANI inputs)

