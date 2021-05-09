Over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day in India, death toll rises by 4,092

New Delhi: India recorded over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, data by the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

There were 4,03,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2.22 crore, while the death toll has climbed to 2.42 lakh.

The country going through the second wave of coronavirus now has 37,36,648 active cases. India has also witnessed over 1.83 crore recoveries so far.

Between Friday and Saturday morning, the Centre had recorded 4,01,078 new cases and 4,187 coronavirus-related fatalities, while the country saw over 4.14 lakh infections and 3,915 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the IIT Kanpur scientists have predicted that after a peak in cases in the first week of May, the number of positive cases will begin to decrease by July. However, they also said that the country may face the third wave of COVID-19 infections in October. It was concluded after they conducted a mathematical study in different parts of the country on the COVID-19 situation.

