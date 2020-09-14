हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE-Mains 2020

Over 500 Delhi govt school students qualify JEE-Mains 2020: Arvind Kejriwal

Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 500 Delhi govt school students qualify JEE-Mains 2020: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Over 500 students of schools run by the Delhi government have passed the Joint Entrance Examination Mains this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, as he congratulated the students and teachers on their achievement.

The result for the JEE-Mains was declared on Friday night.

Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal tweeted, "510 students of Delhi Govt Schools qualify JEE Mains this year. No of students qualifying JEE mains in last 3 yrs- 2020- 510 2019- 473 2018- 350 Congratulations to each student n teachers. Am proud of you. After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools."

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them appeared for the exam.

Tags:
JEE-Mains 2020JEE-Mains examDelhiArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Rajnath Singh likely to make statement on Sino-India issue in Parliament tomorrow
  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

Delhi Violence : Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law