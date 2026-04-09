Over 500 water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir have been lost or are shrinking, warns CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has raised serious concerns over the alarming decline of water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, warning of a severe ecological crisis if urgent action is not taken. The massive loss of lakes and wetlands, coupled with erratic weather, has made the region increasingly vulnerable to “catastrophic” weather events, including floods.

According to the CAG audit:

Out of 697 surveyed lakes and wetlands, 518 (nearly 74%) have either disappeared or significantly shrunk over time.

315 lakes are no longer traceable, while 203 have reduced in size by a combined area of 1,314 hectares.

63 lakes have lost more than half their original area, putting their very existence at risk.

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The report identifies rapid urbanization, encroachment, mismanagement, and the absence of sustained conservation efforts as primary causes of this degradation.

Faizan Arif, Earth Sciences scientist, commented, “In 1967, Jammu and Kashmir had 697 lakes. Today, 315 have disappeared (45%), and another 203–205 are in the process of vanishing. Overall, 74% of lakes are affected. Responsibility lies across all levels, from government departments like the Forest Department, Pollution Control Board, Lake Conservation Boards, Tourism Department, and Urban Development authorities, to common citizens who have converted lake lands for agriculture, horticulture, or construction. Untreated sewage also contributes to the problem.

Over the past decade, we have witnessed erratic weather patterns. Although this year saw good snow and rain in October, by February there was a deficit. Glaciers are melting faster due to above-normal temperatures. We are now not just prone to floods and cloudbursts, but to a broader range of extreme weather events. This is an emergency that both citizens and government must take seriously.”

The CAG also highlighted weak coordination among key departments, including Revenue, Forestry, and Agriculture, noting the absence of a cohesive management strategy for protecting these ecosystems.

Experts warn that the shrinking of lakes and wetlands has far-reaching consequences. Many water bodies historically acted as natural buffers during heavy rainfall, reducing flood risk. Their loss contributed to the devastating floods of September 2014.

Conservation efforts remain largely focused on major lakes like Dal, Wular, and Nageen, leaving hundreds of smaller yet ecologically significant water bodies neglected.

The loss of water bodies has also contributed to erratic weather patterns across Jammu and Kashmir, making the region, including the wider Himalayan range, more susceptible to unpredictable floods, cloudbursts, and droughts.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, stated, “The CAG report is no surprise. We see it all around us, many water bodies in Srinagar and rural areas have disappeared or shrunk due to urbanization, land pressure, and climate change. While some factors are beyond our control, we must all take collective responsibility.

Small actions, like reducing plastic use, can make a difference. Change should not rely solely on government intervention; as citizens, we can take meaningful steps before the problem escalates further.”

The report emphasizes the need for comprehensive policy intervention, better inter-departmental coordination, and community participation to prevent further degradation and safeguard the fragile environment for future generations.

Today, earth scientists warn that unpredictable weather and environmental degradation pose a more dangerous threat than even nuclear threats, underlining the urgency of immediate and collective action.