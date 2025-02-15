Over 600 Books Promoting 'Ideology Of Banned Organization Seized By Srinagar Police', Political Parties Condemn Action

Jammu and Kashmir Police have carried out searches across various parts of Srinagar city and seized around 668 books. Police said that these books were promoting the ideology of a banned organization in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police have started legal action and an investigation regarding the sale of these books.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that "based on credible intelligence regarding the clandestine sale and distribution of literature promoting the ideology of a banned organization, police searched Srinagar, leading to the seizure of 668 books. Legal action has been initiated under Section 126 of the BNSS''.

The issue has now snowballed into a political controversy. Leaders from both the National Conference and People's Democratic Party have criticized the move and raids by Jammu and Kashmir Police. National Conference's Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah said that the interference in the religious affairs of the Kashmiri Muslims is crossing a red line.

''Interference in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims is crossing a red line—it is blatant state oppression and intolerance. First, the Shab-e-Barat prayers at Jama Masjid were barred, and the masjid itself was sealed. If that wasn’t enough, there are reports of police seizing literature by Maulana Maududi (RA). Will the state now dictate what Kashmiris read, learn, and believe? This is an unacceptable overreach. If such an order exists, it must be revoked immediately. The state must stop harassing Kashmiris and meddling in their religious affairs—because the cost of this reckless exercise will be heavy, '' said National Conference's Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah.

Police are yet to clarify which books and literature have been seized by the agency, but the sources have revealed that the books were related to the ideology of Molana Maududi.

The daughter of the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Iltija Mufti, said that the government is violating the freedom to read and consume information in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Days after a security review meeting in Delhi, vicious raids were conducted throughout bookstores in Srinagar. Under the garb of ‘security,’ all sorts of Kafkaesque oppressive measures are being unleashed on Kashmiris. Now even the freedom to read and consume information is being violated. Are we merely sheep or cattle that need to be herded?" said Iltija Mufti, PDP Leader.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that the legal action has been initiated under Section 126 of the Indian Civil Defense Code but did not reveal the names of books and authors. During a sports function when reporters asked Ssp Srinagar to share the details of raids refusing to comment on that, he said, “Today it’s a sports function, and we should talk only about that.”