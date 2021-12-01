Over 700 farmers died during protests and they say no record: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre

New Delhi: Slamming the Centre for its reply that it does not hold a record of farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the statement an ‘insult’ to farmers.

On Wednesday (December 1), The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers` Welfare in its reply in the Parliament, on whether it proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the protests, said that it has "no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise."

Reacting to the statement, Kharge, as quoted by ANI, said, “This is farmers' insult. More than 700 farmers lost their lives during protests against 3 farm laws. How can Centre say that they don't have any record of it?”

Further, he alleged, “If Govt doesn't have a record of 700 people then how they had collected data of lakhs of people during the pandemic. Over 50 lakh people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 2 years but according to govt, only 4 lakh people died due to the virus.”

The farmers` unions have demanded compensation from the Centre for the kin of those farmers who died during the agitation. Reiterating their demands, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Over 50,000 cases registered during the agitation should be withdrawn. MSP guarantee should be enacted. Farmers who have lost their lives should be compensated. These are our main issues. Government should talk," Tikait told ANI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha that has been spearheading the agitation has claimed that around 700 farmers lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest.

(With agency inputs)

